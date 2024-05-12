Sunday, May 12, 2024

Dhaka's air quality 2nd worst in the world Sunday morning

  • The AQI score was 175 at 9am
  • India’s Delhi occupied the first spot
File photo of air pollution in Dhaka. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 May 2024, 10:08 AM

Dhaka has ranked second on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 175 at 9am on Sunday morning.

Sunday’s air was classified as unhealthy, according to the air quality index.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered moderate, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, between 150 and 200 is unhealthy, between 201 and 300 is said to be very unhealthy, while a reading of 301+ is considered hazardous, posing serious health risks to residents.

India’s Delhi, Indonesia’s Jakarta and China’s Wuhan occupied the first, third and fourth spots in the list, with AQI scores of 195, 169 and 145, respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air PollutionAir Quality Index (AQI)
