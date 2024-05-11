Saturday, May 11, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DNCC starts exhibition of wastes found in canals, drains

Aims to educate residents about importance of proper waste disposal

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 11 May 2024, 05:25 PM

In a unique move to create public awareness, the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has inaugurated a weeklong exhibition of waste found in canals, drains and other public places.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the event held in front of DNCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan. The exhibition is open to all.

The event aims to educate residents about the importance of proper waste disposal and its impact on the city's drainage system.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam emphasized the critical nature of disposing of waste responsibly to prevent blockages in the city's drainage channels, which can cause severe waterlogging following rain.

The exhibition is part of a broader initiative to illustrate the types of waste that contribute to environmental pollution when dumped in drains and canals.

The DNCC mayor highlighted the unfavorable comparisons between Dhaka and cities in developed countries, where such practices are less common. He noted that improper waste disposal not only leads to pollution and waterlogging but also contributes to the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, increasing the risk of dengue fever outbreaks.

"It is our moral responsibility to protect our canals and reservoirs," Mayor Atiqul stated, describing the act of polluting the environment through improper waste disposal as crime.

In response to questions about the city's readiness for the monsoon season, Mayor Atiqul revealed that DNCC has formed ten quick-response teams across different areas to address waterlogging issues promptly. He encouraged residents to report any instances of water accumulation by calling the dedicated helpline at 1606, assuring that the teams will respond swiftly to complaints.

The exhibition opening was attended by DNCC Chief Executive Officer Mir Khairul Alam, Secretary Mohammed Masud Alam Siddique, Chief Engineer Brig Gen Md Moin Uddin, Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Imrul Quais, Chief Waste Management Officer Captain Mohammad Fida Hasan, various ward councillors, and other city corporation officials and employees.

 

 

Topics:

DNCCWaste
Read More

Mayor: Chief Heat Officer does not get salary from DNCC

Dhaka fights heatwave by spraying water on streets

DNCC sprinkling 400,000 litres of water on road daily to reduce heat

What do we know about Dhaka’s first chief heat officer?

DNCC to launch month-long program for dengue prevention from April 22

Fire Safety: Speakers call for proactive safety measures to mitigate risk in Dhaka

Latest News

Israel has lost its mind

PM: Not only the wealthy, rickshaw pullers and day labourers should be living in flats too

Kejriwal urges Indians to battle 'dictatorship'

DU VC: Decision taken to implement smart card system to access library, halls

Amex, CityMaxx cards added to bKash’s 'add money' service

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x