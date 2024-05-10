Friday, May 10, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dhaka air 3rd worst in world Friday morning

  • Classified as unhealthy
  • India’s Delhi occupies first spot on the list
File photo of polluted air Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 May 2024, 11:32 AM

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked 3rd on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI index of 156 at 9am on Friday.

Friday’s air was classified as “unhealthy”, according to the air quality index, though the last day’s air was “very unhealthy” with the top position among the worst polluted cities.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered “moderate”, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, between 150 and 200 is “unhealthy”, between 201 and 300 is said to be “very unhealthy”, while a reading of 301+ is considered “hazardous”, posing serious health risks to residents.

India’s Delhi, Pakistan’s Lahore and Vietnam’s Hanoi occupied the first, second and fourth spots in the list, with AQI scores of 163, 163 and 155, respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air PollutionAQIDhaka Air Quality
Read More

AQI: Dhaka air quality worst in world on Thursday morning

AQI: Dhaka air quality moderate on Wednesday morning

Dhaka air unhealthy for sensitive groups Tuesday morning

AQI: Dhaka air unhealthy for sensitive groups on Monday morning

Dhaka air quality 7th worst in world Sunday morning

Dhaka air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups Saturday morning

Latest News

Hotter days ahead after brief rainfall respite

PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

Israel strikes eastern Rafah as ceasefire talks end with no deal

US nominates David Meale as successor of Peter Haas in Bangladesh

How climate change threatens education

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x