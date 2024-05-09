Thursday, May 09, 2024

AQI: Dhaka air quality worst in world on Thursday morning

  • Lahore, Jakarta and Kathmandu take next three spots on list
  • Air pollution kills around seven million people every year, per WHO
An aerial view of Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 May 2024, 10:02 AM

Dhaka topped the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 203 at 9:01am on Thursday.

Dhaka’s air was very unhealthy, according to the Air Quality Index.

An AQI score between 151 and 200 is considered unhealthy, 201-300 is very unhealthy and 301-400 is considered hazardous, posing severe health risks to residents.

Pakistan's Lahore, Indonesia's Jakarta and Nepal's Kathmandu occupied the second, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 170, 167 and 150, respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI score in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

Air Pollution in DhakaAQIDhaka Air Quality
