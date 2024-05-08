Wednesday, May 08, 2024

AQI: Dhaka air quality moderate on Wednesday morning

  • Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution
  • Its air usually turns unhealthy in winter, improves during monsoon
This undated file image shows an aerial view of Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 May 2024, 10:02 AM

With an AQI score of 68 at 9:10am on Wednesday, Dhaka dwellers saw some improvement in air quality.

Dhaka’s air was moderate, according to the Air Quality Index.

Pakistan’s Lahore, Indonesia's Jakarta and Vietnam's Hanoi occupied the first, second and third spots on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, with AQI scores of 242, 169 and 160, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered moderate, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, between 150 and 200 is unhealthy, between 201 and 300 is said to be very unhealthy, while a reading of 301+ is considered hazardous, posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

