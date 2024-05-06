Metro rail: One lane of Kamalapur-TT Para road to remain shut for 6 months

One of the two lanes of Kamalapur-TT Para road will remain closed for six months from Monday to facilitate the construction of Kamalapur Metro Rail Station.

Mahfuzur Rahman, manager of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, confirmed the information.

He said that vehicles coming from TT Para to Kamalapur can use one of the two lanes while vehicles from Kamalapur to TT Para have to use a bypass road.

He explained that the closure was necessary due to safety concerns during the construction of the station's first floor.

“It is supposed to take around six months to complete the first floor works,” he added.

DMTCL is now expanding the Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 from Motijheel to Kamalapur.