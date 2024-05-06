Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

AQI: Dhaka air unhealthy for sensitive groups on Monday morning

  • Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution. 
  • Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter, improves during monsoon
File photo of polluted air Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 May 2024, 10:11 AM

Dhaka's air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups on Monday morning, according to the Air Quality Index.

With an AQI score of 112 at 9:15am, Dhaka ranked 11th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

India’s Delhi, Pakistan's Lahore and Nepal’s Kathmandu occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 338, 184 and 175, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, between 150 and 200 is unhealthy, between 201 and 300 is said to be very unhealthy, while a reading of 301+ is considered hazardous, posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

AQIDhaka Air Quality
Read More

Dhaka air quality 7th worst in world Sunday morning

Dhaka air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups Saturday morning

AQI: Dhaka air unhealthy on Friday morning

Dhaka air unhealthy for sensitive groups Thursday morning

AQI: Dhaka air quality moderate on Wednesday morning

Dhaka air quality 5th worst in world Tuesday morning

Latest News

Sundarbans blaze: Firefighting effort enters 3rd day

Which regions will see rain on Monday?

Bangladesh Bank heist: Probe report submission deferred for 78th time

Dhaka records 36mm of rain, Sreemangal 124mm

Satkhira announces ‘mango calendar’ to regulate harvesting

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x