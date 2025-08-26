Tuesday, August 26, 2025

471 candidates in final list of DUCSU election

They candidates will contest for 28 different positions

File image of Ducsu. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 05:48 PM

A total of 471 candidates have been included in the final list for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.
Earlier, 28 candidates had withdrawn their candidacy, while 10 others, eliminated during the preliminary screening, had their nominations canceled after failing to appeal.

The final list was published around 4pm on Tuesday.

Candidates by position:

  • Vice President (VP): 45

  • General Secretary (GS): 19

  • Assistant General Secretary (AGS): 25

  • Liberation War & Democratic Movement Secretary: 17

  • Common Room, Reading Room & Cafeteria Secretary: 11

  • International Affairs Secretary: 14

  • Literature & Cultural Secretary: 19

  • Science & Technology Secretary: 12

  • Research & Publications Secretary: 9

  • Sports Secretary: 13

  • Student Transport Secretary: 12

  • Social Service Secretary: 17

  • Health & Environment Secretary: 15

  • Human Rights & Legal Affairs Secretary: 11

  • Career Development Secretary: 15

  • Member positions: 217

In this election, the 471 candidates will compete for 28 different positions

Topics:

Dhaka University (DU)DUCSU polls
