100 hill schools to get Starlink internet within 6 months

To ensure access to e-learning and modern education for students in the hill tracts, the government plans to launch Starlink satellite internet in 100 schools across the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region within the next six months.

Supradip Chakma, adviser on Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs, said this initiative would mark a technological revolution in education. Students in remote hilly areas will be able to join classes conducted by experienced teachers based in urban areas, helping to ensure equality in education standards.

He added that the initiative would equip hill students with technological skills, benefiting them in higher education and future careers.

When asked about ensuring quality education for indigenous communities in the CHT region, Supradip Chakma said his primary concern was guaranteeing quality education there.

“We must be competitive with other regions. We cannot always rely on quotas. To compete, we must establish a number of good schools and colleges,” he said.

He further said that his main focus is on satellite-based education, which will require the construction of hostels at the upazila and district levels.

The government also plans to set up an engineering college, a nursing college, hostels, orphanages, and dormitories in the hilly regions, the adviser said.

“To promote self-reliance among hill communities, the government has undertaken a three-year bamboo cultivation program, along with additional livestock and fisheries projects,” he added.

“Bamboo cultivation will be the driving force behind the economic development of the hill districts,” said Supradip Chakma. “We aim to establish a strong economic base in the CHT by increasing the production and use of bamboo and addressing water shortages in the region.”

He stressed that development in the hill tracts must be carried out while preserving nature and the environment, and bamboo is an extremely effective and important resource in this regard.

He also mentioned government initiatives to promote the cultivation of cashew nuts, coffee, and maize in the CHT.

The adviser said the government is actively working for the development of the hill districts, aiming to build economic self-reliance and ensure the protection of the rights of all communities in the region.

He said: “This government is committed to protecting the rights of all citizens. We are undertaking various initiatives to help everyone achieve economic self-sufficiency, and we are determined to ensure that no one in the CHT is left behind.”

Highlighting the government’s desire to advance the country while maintaining communal harmony, Supradip Chakma said that its goal is to safeguard the rights of all communities and build a secular Bangladesh.

“All doors of development have been opened in the CHT,” he said.

He acknowledged that the hill communities lag behind in agriculture and expressed the government’s aim to promote coffee and cashew production in the three hill districts nationwide and internationally.

He said: “We, the hill people, no longer want to be left behind. We want to integrate with the mainstream. Everyone in society should play their part. We must reflect on our society, religion, and state.”

He added: “The chief adviser has declared the advancement of the country through communal harmony. We must all remain united in this effort.”

Supradip Chakma also emphasized the need to properly harness the potential of Kaptai Lake.

Describing Rangamati’s Kaptai Lake as comparable to gold, he said the country’s economy could benefit greatly from fish production in the reservoir.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to inclusive development, the adviser said: “The present government is ready to support us in every possible way. Under the leadership of the chief adviser and with the cooperation of all concerned, we want to build a prosperous and united Bangladesh.”

He added: “This government is dedicated to the welfare of all citizens.”

Supradip Chakma also mentioned that the government is working tirelessly to establish a supportive sports environment for students in the hill areas.