Planning adviser ponders Teesta project viability without Indian cooperation

Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud on Sunday said he is confused whether the Teesta water mega plan would be a good project without any help from India.

“The water that comes through Teesta... without help from India what will happen?” he said while responding to a question during a briefing with reporters regarding the outcome of the regular Ecnec meeting.

He said there were some surface-level talks in the Ecnec meeting regarding the Teesta mega project proposed to be done by China.

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus recently had a visit to China, where the discussion of the construction of the Teesta mega project featured.

The planning adviser said the water that comes through the river Teesta has to be utilised fully.

In this connection, he mentioned there should be a reservoir to store the water, but till now, no final plan has been made for this purpose.

“A surface-level plan was presented from the Chinese side some years back, but this cannot be said to be a project,” he said.

The adviser said that, in principle, the interim government is still at that stage till now.

“Actually, can we make a project here? Can it be a good project with the current water flow in the river?” he questioned.

But he confirmed that China has agreed in principle to undertake a project here.

“There should be a feasibility study first, and that has not been done,” Mahmud added.

He also said that there are blueprint-type papers for this, but there is no actual plan for the project.