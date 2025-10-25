Man arrested for brandishing dummy rifle during rally in Turag

Police have arrested a man for displaying a dummy rifle during a rally in Dhaka’s Turag area.

Mujahidul Islam Chowdhury, 49, was arrested along with the dummy rifle in a drive at a house in Sector 12 under Uttara West Police Station around 4:30pm on Friday, said DMP's DC (Media ) Talebur Rahman on Saturday afternoon.

A patrol team of Turag police station received information on Friday that several people had gathered near the Khalpar Police Box in Turag and were displaying weapons, spreading fear among residents.

A police team rushed to the scene but the suspects fled upon sensing their presence.

Later, based on video footage captured by locals and subsequent questioning Mujahidul was identified and arrested.

A case has been filed against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.