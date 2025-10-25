Saturday, October 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Man arrested for brandishing dummy rifle during rally in Turag

  • Locals reported men displaying weapons near Turag’s Khalpar Police Box
  • A case was filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act
Photo: UNB
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 04:44 PM

Police have arrested a man for displaying a dummy rifle during a rally in Dhaka’s Turag area.

Mujahidul Islam Chowdhury, 49, was arrested along with the dummy rifle in a drive at a house in Sector 12 under Uttara West Police Station around 4:30pm on Friday, said DMP's DC (Media ) Talebur Rahman on Saturday afternoon.

A patrol team of Turag police station received information on Friday that several people had gathered near the Khalpar Police Box in Turag and were displaying weapons, spreading fear among residents.

A police team rushed to the scene but the suspects fled upon sensing their presence.

Later, based on video footage captured by locals and subsequent questioning Mujahidul was identified and arrested.

A case has been filed against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

 

Topics:

Anti-Terrorism ActTurag
Read More

9th anniversary of Holey Artisan Bakery attack Tuesday

Draft Anti-terrorism Ordinance approved; will allow banning of individuals, entities

JnU student placed on 3-day remand over alleged anti-state activities

DMP bans gatherings in areas adjacent to Ijtema ground

Adviser: ADB to assist Bangladesh in low-cost river cleaning projects

1st phase of Biswa Ijtema from Feb 2

Latest News

Rohit and Kohli turn back clock as India crush Australia in 3rd ODI

Bangladesh’s industrial rise finds a disciplined architect in Jahid

First US wheat shipment arrives at Ctittagong port

NCP will not sign July charter without reviewing the draft implementation order

Road crash leaves woman dead in Dhaka

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x