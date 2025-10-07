Tuesday, October 07, 2025

Six police injured in Feni as attackers seize weapons and free detainee

Police arrested an accused in nine cases, but his relatives attacked the team, seized weapons and helped him escape

Sonagazi Model Police Station. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Oct 2025, 08:30 PM

In Feni’s Sonagazi upazila, a group attacked police officers and snatched away an accused in custody. Six police officers were injured in the assault.

During the incident, the attackers also seized police weapons and a walkie-talkie.

The incident occurred early Tuesday in the village of West Ahmadpur under Amirabad Union.

According to police and local sources, a team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Saidur Rahman from Sonagazi Model Police Station conducted a raid to arrest Zahedul Islam Ripon, an accused in nine separate cases.

After arresting Ripon and while returning to the station, his relatives attacked the police team, snatched away weapons and a walkie-talkie, and helped Ripon escape custody.

ASI Saidur Rahman, Constable Mofazzal Hossain, and four other officers were injured in the attack.

Upon receiving the news, a joint team from Sonagazi Model Police Station and the District Detective Branch (DB) launched an operation and re-arrested Zahedul Islam Ripon.

Based on his information, the looted weapon and walkie-talkie were recovered.

Sonagazi Model Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Saiful Islam said: "Preparations are underway to file a case over the attack on police and the snatching of weapons. Ripon is facing nine pending cases in court, including robbery and arms charges. A manhunt is ongoing to arrest the other fugitives involved."

Feni attack on police
