Former leader of banned BCL, 2 others held with Yaba in Savar

Police in a drive arrested three people including a former leader of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) along with 22 Yaba pills from Bhabanipur in Savar early Saturday.

The arrestees were Mazedul Islam alias Molla Hridoy, 27, former deputy social welfare affairs secretary of Savar Government College unit BCL and son of Siddik Molla and his two associates-Aminul 32, and Nizam Uddin, 30.

Tipped off, a team of police conducted a drive at a house and arrested them early Saturday morning, said sub-inspector of Savar Model Police Station, Kader Sheikh.

A case was filed with Savar Model Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act.