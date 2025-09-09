‘Mastermind’ behind exhumation of Nural Pagla’s body arrested

A man has been arrested in connection with the exhumation of Nurul Haque, also known as Nural Pagla, in Goalanda, Rajbari. Police say the arrestee allegedly gave the order to exhume the body.

The arrested individual, Abdul Latif, 35, is the imam of Baitul Muqaddas Jame Mosque in Juron Mollarpur, Ward-2 of Goalanda Municipality. He is also the son of Mawlana Bahauddin from Bara Thakurkandi in Ghior Upazila, Manikganj. Rajbari Additional Superintendent of Police Sharif Al Rajib confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.

According to the Additional SP, Latif’s involvement came to light through a confessional statement (under Section 164) given by another suspect, Apu Kazi, in a case related to an attack on police and vehicle vandalism. Police said the body was exhumed under Latif’s directive. He was arrested in a raid in Manikganj.

Sharif Al Rajib added that Latif is also accused in the case concerning the attack on Nural Pagla’s shrine, the arson, and the exhumation and burning of his body. Two individuals have been arrested in the case so far, with efforts ongoing to identify and apprehend others. In the case related to the attack on police and vandalism, 16 people, including Abhi Mondol Ranjhu, 29, son of Billal Mondol from Alam Chowdhury Para in Goalanda, have been arrested.

On Friday, between 3pm and 6pm after Jummah prayers, Nural Pagla’s shrine and house were attacked in several waves. The attackers, accusing him of being buried in a manner contrary to Islamic Sharia, exhumed and burned his body. The assault followed a protest organized earlier by the Upazila Iman-Aqidah Protection Committee.

During the violence, around 50 people, including 10 to 12 police officers, were injured. Two police vehicles and the car of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) were vandalized. One of Nural Pagla’s followers, Russel, later died from injuries sustained during the attack.

On Monday night, Azad Molla — father of Russel Molla — filed a case at Goalanda Ghat Police Station against 3,500 to 4,000 unidentified individuals.