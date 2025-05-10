2 sisters found dead at Mirpur flat

Police recovered the blood-stained bodies of two sisters from a flat in West Shewrapara’s Shamim Swarani area on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Mariam, 60, and her sister Sufia, 50.

Mirpur model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sajjadur Rahman said being informed by locals a police team rushed to the spot around 8:45pm and found the bodies in the flat on the second-floor a 6-storey building.

The bodies were later sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue, he said.

“Initially it seems that the victims were killed using a traditional stone grinder and a knife,” OC Sajjad added.

He said Mariam’s 26-year-old daughter Misti, who lives in the flat and works for a private company, was not at home at the time of the incident.

The building’s caretaker has been brought in for questioning.