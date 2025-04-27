Snatchers drag woman along road during attempted robbery from moving car in Dhaka

A woman standing by the roadside with a handbag and luggage in Dhaka’s Siddheshwari area was dragged along the street when snatchers attempted to steal her belongings from a moving car on Saturday.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows a white car pulling up in front of the woman. A person inside the vehicle reaches out, grabs the handbag, and drags the woman along the road as she clings to it. The luggage is left behind at the spot.

The incident occurred in front of Greenland Tower in Siddheshwari.

The woman reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Police have since visited the scene following reports of the incident.

Footage shows the car pulling up and an occupant grabbing the handbag. As the car drives away, the woman is dragged behind it while holding on to the bag. Three bystanders are later seen rushing to the scene — one stands near the luggage while the other two approach the injured woman. About 50 seconds later, the woman returns to the spot and is seen speaking with four individuals, showing bruises on her elbow.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ramna Division Assistant Commissioner (Md Abdullah Al Mamun said they have come across the footage circulating on social media.

"We have visited the scene. No case has been filed yet, but legal action is in process," he said.