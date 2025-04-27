Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Snatchers drag woman along road during attempted robbery from moving car in Dhaka

No case has been filed yet, but legal action is in process, say police

The robbers started dragging the woman with the car along with the bag. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 09:19 PM

A woman standing by the roadside with a handbag and luggage in Dhaka’s Siddheshwari area was dragged along the street when snatchers attempted to steal her belongings from a moving car on Saturday.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows a white car pulling up in front of the woman. A person inside the vehicle reaches out, grabs the handbag, and drags the woman along the road as she clings to it. The luggage is left behind at the spot.

The incident occurred in front of Greenland Tower in Siddheshwari.

The woman reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Police have since visited the scene following reports of the incident.

Footage shows the car pulling up and an occupant grabbing the handbag. As the car drives away, the woman is dragged behind it while holding on to the bag. Three bystanders are later seen rushing to the scene — one stands near the luggage while the other two approach the injured woman. About 50 seconds later, the woman returns to the spot and is seen speaking with four individuals, showing bruises on her elbow.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ramna Division Assistant Commissioner (Md Abdullah Al Mamun said they have come across the footage circulating on social media.

"We have visited the scene. No case has been filed yet, but legal action is in process," he said.

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)snatching
Read More

Rickshaw puller, passenger sentenced to jail for obstructing traffic police in Dhaka

DMP to install pedestrian signal lights at four Dhaka intersections

Parvez murder: Another suspect arrested in Chittagong

DMP urges all not to obstruct traffic by blocking roads

HC stays DMP order requiring permission for arrests in uprising cases

Task force gets 6 more months to probe Sagar-Runi murder

Latest News

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Fires rage two days after Iran port blast killed 46

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x