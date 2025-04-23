Parvez murder: Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leader placed on remand

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed joint member secretary of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement under Banani police station, Hridoy Miaji, 23, on a seven-day remand in connection with the murder of Primeasia University student Zahidul Islam Parvez.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order after a hearing.

Earlier, investigation officer and Banani police station Inspector AKM Mainuddin sought a 10-day remand for the accused, while the defence lawyer filed a petition seeking bail and cancellation of the remand prayer.

During the hearing, defence lawyer Taslima Minu argued that her client was from the pharmacy department, while the victim belonged to another department. She said Hridoy had no involvement with the murder, nor did he know the female students involved.

The judge then asked the investigation officer about the girls’ whereabouts and why they had not been detained.

The investigation officer replied that they had found no reasonable grounds to suspect the girls, as they were not seen on CCTV footage. He said Abu Zor Pias had organized the group, and efforts were underway to trace him.

The judge responded that the female students had roles in the incident, as they were present at the spot, and ordered their identification and detention.

The defence counsel argued that the CCTV footage did not show any involvement of Hridoy Miaji and claimed he had been implicated in the case for political reasons.

Public Prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi argued in favour of the remand, saying Hridoy was arrested after verifying video footage and CCTV recordings from the university, and that he had been named in the case.

After the hearing, the court granted a seven-day remand.

On Monday, members of RAB-11 arrested Hridoy Miaji from Monairkandi village in Titas upazila of Comilla.

On Sunday, Humayun Kabir, brother of the deceased, filed a case with Banani police station against eight individuals, including three Primeasia University students — Mahathi, Meherab, and Abu Zor Gifari — and five others, all students of the same university.

According to the case statement, an altercation broke out around 4:30pm last Saturday between Zahidul and three university students after complaints of harassment of two female students from University of Scholars.

Later, the university authorities attempted to mediate between the two parties. However, after leaving the campus, Zahidul, a student of the 223 batch of Textile Engineering, was stabbed by a group of youths.

He was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.