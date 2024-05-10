Friday, May 10, 2024

Fugitive accused in BRT engineer murder case held

  • 'Legal actions taken against him'
  • RAB arrested him during raid

 

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Masud Rana during a drive in Gabtoli area in the city and arrested him on Friday, May 10, 2024. Photo: BSS
Update : 10 May 2024, 07:26 PM

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a fugitive accused in the murder case of BRT Project Engineer Phulbabu.

The arrested was identified as Md Masud Rana, 34, a resident of Kotwali area in Rangpur district.

Assistant Police Super of RAB and assistant Director Md. Mahfujur Rahman told BSS  that acting on a tip-off a RAB team conducted a drive in Gabtoli area in the city and arrested him on Friday morning.

Phulbabu, a BRT engineer, died at Uttara Adhunik Hospital on April 13 after he was injured during a quarrel with Masud Rana and his accomplices.

Later, Josna Khatun, wife of the deceased, filed a case with Uttara West police station against several persons, including Masud, on April 14.

"Legal actions have been taken against him," said Mahfujur Rahman.

