CTTC busts gang of NID forgers

  • Data operator of Bagerhat election commission among 2 held
  • The gang gives advertisements on social media
  • Collects crores of money from customers
The image shows the two members of gang of NID forgers. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 09 May 2024, 06:34 PM

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Unit (CTTC) has arrested two members of a gang for their involvement in selling fake National Identity Card (NID) for money through advertisements on social media.

The gang has extorted crores of money from customers by creating fake NIDs, according to CTTC. 

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman, also the chief of CTTC, came up with the information from a press conference at DMP's media centre on Mintu Road in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

The CTTC team also found the link of a data operator of the local election commission in the forgery. 

Earlier, the CTTC arrested Liton Molla, 23, the ringleader of the gang, from Pabna and Md Jamal Uddin, 28, the data operator of the Bagerhat district election commission office, on Wednesday.

The gang used to advertise on social media to provide copies of lost NID, correction of NID, digital copies of birth registration and correction of name and copy of Covid-19 vaccine certificate, said Asaduzzaman.

Litton used to collect information from the Election Commission office server through Jamal Uddin. They used to take huge amounts of money from customers in exchange of fake NID, birth registration, and vaccination certificate.

The arrested people confessed that the gang members used to transact money with customers through mobile banking. Liton extorted crores of money in this way while Jamal embezzled Tk10lakh.

In response to a question, the CTTC chief said: "Some dishonest employees of the Election Commission and DGHS (Department of Health Service) are involved with this gang."

