41 deputy, 67 assistant attorneys general appointed

The Solicitor Wing of the la ministry issued the notification on Tuesday with the president’s approval

File image of Supreme Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Nov 2025, 07:19 PM

The government has appointed 41 new deputy attorneys general and 67 assistant attorneys general to represent the state in cases before the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Solicitor Wing of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday following presidential approval.

Earlier in 2024, the president appointed Advocate Md Asaduzzaman as attorney general, along with three additional attorneys general. On August 13, nine more lawyers were appointed as deputy attorneys general, followed by the appointment of 66 deputy attorneys general and 161 assistant attorneys general on August 28, 2024.

