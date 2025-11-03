Monday, November 03, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Defamation case filed against Nasiruddin Patwary

The plaintiff alleged that since the fall of the fascist government, Nasiruddin Patwary has spread false, misleading, defamatory propaganda against BNP leaders

 
File Image of Chief Coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Nasiruddin Patwari. Photo: BSS
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 05:33 PM

A defamation case has been filed against Chief Coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Nasiruddin Patwary for making "defamatory" remarks about a leader of the Jubo Dal.

Kazi Mukituzzaman, a member of the convening committee of Dhaka South Jubo Dal, filed the case on Monday with the court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jakir Hossain.

After recording the plaintiff’s statement, Magistrate Jakir Hossain ordered the Detective Branch (DB) of the police to investigate the allegations and submit a report.

According to the case statement, Nasiruddin Patwary made defamatory comments targeting Rabiul Islam Nayon during a conference at the BMA Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Patwary said that a major party is engaging in thuggery over the July Charter. There is a Dhaka metropolitan leader named Nayon; the amount of extortion and corruption he alone has committed could fund a referendum in Bangladesh, he said.

“We tried to cleanse them with Zamzam water for so long, but their heads weren’t clean, nor were their bodies. Now I think they need to be cleaned with Buriganga’s water,” he added.

The plaintiff alleged that since the fall of the “fascist government” on August 5 last year, Nasiruddin Patwary has been deliberately spreading false, fabricated, misleading, and defamatory propaganda on social media and the press, with the intent to tarnish the image of BNP and its leaders involved in the movement and to socially humiliate them.

 

Topics:

CourtJubo dalNational Citizen Party
