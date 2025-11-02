ICT orders trial against Inu over six Kushtia killings

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 (ICT-2) on Sunday ordered the initiation of trial against former information minister and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) president Hasanul Haq Inu over six killings in Kushtia during last year’s uprising.

A three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, framed eight charges of crimes against humanity against him.

The court also set November 30 for the presentation of opening statements and witness testimonies in the case.

On Sunday, the tribunal read out the eight charges against Inu and asked whether he pleaded guilty. In response, Inu asserted his innocence, following which the tribunal formally framed the charges and issued the trial order.

The former minister was brought to the dock from the tribunal’s detention centre around 11:30am, and the prosecution read out the allegations in his presence.

The court told him: “Eight charges have been brought against you. If you plead guilty, our work will end; otherwise, the trial will proceed.”

Inu then responded: “I have heard a few charges, but not all. However, it seems my request is not being considered.”

Inu was charged with issuing the command to kill six people in Kushtia after communicating with former prime minister Sheikh Hasina during the uprising.

On October 23, the prosecution presented formal charges against him and requested the start of the trial, prompting the tribunal to issue a production warrant to ensure his presence.

On Tuesday, Inu’s lawyer, Monsurul Haq Chowdhury, argued that none of the allegations were true and sought dismissal of the case, urging the tribunal to examine the charges thoroughly.

The prosecution, however, contended that Inu could not evade responsibility as a leader of the 14-party alliance.

Inu was arrested on August 26 last year in Uttara, Dhaka, and remains in prison facing multiple cases.