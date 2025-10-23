Sheikh Hasina did not flee, was forced to leave, says state-appointed lawyer

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina did not flee in connection with the case over crimes against humanity committed during the anti-discrimination student movement in July–August 2024; rather, she was forced to leave, said her state-appointed lawyer Md Amir Hossain.

He made the comments in response to questions from journalists at the International Crimes Tribunal premises on Thursday.

Amir said: “In the context of the statement given today by the Attorney General, I have provided two answers. He wants to say that my accused has fled. I have said, my accused did not flee. She (Sheikh Hasina) did not want to leave this country—it has been reported in various newspapers and everywhere. Sheikh Hasina also said, ‘If necessary, give me the soil here, kill me, still I will not go.’ But the situation became such that she was forced to go. She left by helicopter. The people of the country saw it. She did not leave hiding like a thief. However, I have defended this issue of leaving.”

He added, “I also responded to another point. It has been claimed that my accused wanted to destroy a generation. For an act to be considered a crime against humanity, there must be an intent or effort to annihilate a community, nation, or group; in such a case, people must be killed—like Hitler did. In the case of Jews, both genocide and crimes against humanity apply. But here, that does not apply. This is my main point. So, just as the plaintiff side seeks justice, the accused side also seeks justice. But the responsibility to ensure justice lies with the tribunal. They will ensure it, which I hope the people of the country and the world will witness.”

He also said: “When the leader of a political party (Tarique Rahman) was abroad, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina had said—if necessary, come to the country and face trial. Even though Hasina said this, she did not come. I have stated that for the same reason she did not come, Hasina also did not come. I believe the prosecution could not prove the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Therefore, they will be acquitted. I expect they will be acquitted with dignity.”

The last day for the defense arguments in the case of crimes against humanity committed around the anti-discrimination student movement in July–August, against three individuals including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was today. Their trial proceedings concluded on Thursday, and the International Crimes Tribunal-1 has scheduled the verdict for November 13.