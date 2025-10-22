Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Hasina, others face ICT verdict date Thursday

The prosecution has brought five charges of crimes against humanity against the three accused

Illustrration: SM Iftakhar/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 07:57 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is expected to fix a date on Thursday for delivering its verdict in the case concerning crimes against humanity committed during the student-led anti-discrimination movement. 

The case involves former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and one other accused. 

Confirming the development on Wednesday, Prosecutor Mizanul Islam said arguments were presented on behalf of the absconding accused and prosecution witness Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

He added that the prosecution would complete its response on Thursday, after which the chief prosecutor and the attorney general will deliver their closing statements. The tribunal is then expected to formally set the verdict date. 

State defence counsel Md Amir Hossain wrapped up arguments for the accused after three days of hearings, asserting their innocence and seeking acquittal.

He challenged the credibility of witness testimonies, including those of Abdullah Al-Mamun, Dainik Amar Desh editor Mahmudur Rahman, and NCP convener Nahid Islam, claiming they were unreliable or biased. 

On July 10, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun admitted responsibility for crimes against humanity during the July–August movement, telling the tribunal he wished to testify as a prosecution witness to “assist the court in uncovering the truth.” 

That same day, the three-member ICT-1 bench, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumder, framed five charges of crimes against humanity against the three accused, rejecting their discharge petitions. 

The formal indictment spans 8,747 pages, including 2,018 pages of references, 4,005 pages of seized documents and evidence, and 2,724 pages listing victims. 

The prosecution team in the case includes Mizanul Islam, Gazi MH Tamim, Faruk Ahmad, Moinul Karim, Sultan Mahmud, and others. 

