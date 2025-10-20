Travel ban imposed on 8 including 2 ex-army officials

A Dhaka court has imposed a travel ban on Maj Gen (retd) Abu Sayeed Md Masud, Lt Gen (retd) Mohd Habibur Rahman Khan, and six others over allegations of corruption.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Sabbir Faiz issued the order following five separate petitions filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said ACC Assistant Director (Public Relations) Tanzir Ahmed.

Others include Habibur's wife Sabina Rahman Khan, former Land Minister Saifuzzaman’s associate Md Shahid, Md Zahid, Md. Forman Ullah Chowdhury, former councilor Farid Uddin Ahmed Ratan, and his wife Zahura Ahmed Shuvo.

According to the petitions, investigations were ongoing into Masud and Habibur for amassing illegal wealth through corruption and abuse of power. Records showed Masud received his passport on June 20, 2020 and allegedly went into hiding with money. Sources indicated he was attempting to flee the country, which could obstruct the investigation.

Similarly, the petition against Habibur stated that he and other accused individuals, though currently in the country, were trying to escape abroad. The ACC said preventing their foreign travel was necessary to ensure a proper investigation.

Other petitions also cited ongoing corruption investigations and warned that the accused could leave the country at any time, making the travel ban essential.