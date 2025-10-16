ICT prosecution seeks death penalty for Hasina, Kamal over July killings

After five consecutive days of presenting arguments before the International Crimes Tribunal-1, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has formally concluded the prosecution’s case against three individuals, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The prosecution is seeking the maximum punishment—death penalty—for their alleged involvement in crimes against humanity during last year’s July–August anti-discrimination student movement.

The appeal was submitted on Thursday before the tribunal, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder.

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who testified as a state approver, was left to the court’s discretion regarding sentencing.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam said that 1,400 students and civilians were killed during the July uprising.

“If one death warrants the death penalty, then 1,400 killings would require Sheikh Hasina to be executed 1,400 times,” he said, adding that while the law does not permit such a sentence, the prosecution seeks the highest penalty available to ensure justice for the victims.

Arguments and evidence

The prosecution began its arguments on Sunday, focusing on the Awami League’s long tenure in power and detailing incidents of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

On Tuesday, the second day, several documentaries were presented, which the prosecution claimed were critical to the case.

The third day featured additional video evidence, including recorded telephone conversations involving Sheikh Hasina, Hasanul Haq Inu, and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, alongside witness testimonies.

The prosecution concluded its arguments on the same day, following the completion of witness examination and cross-examination on October 8.

Defense challenges key testimony

Md Alamgir, the chief investigation officer and a key prosecution witness, was cross-examined for three days by state-appointed lawyer Md Amir Hossain, representing Hasina and Kamal.

The defense rejected Alamgir’s account of the July massacre, arguing that law enforcement officers were forced to open fire in response to violent actions by protesters.

Over 28 working days, the tribunal heard testimonies and cross-examinations from 54 witnesses.

Among them were Mahmudur Rahman, editor of Amar Desh, Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), and Sabrina Afroze Sebanti, sister of slain activist Mahmudur Rahman Soikat.

Tribunal officials Md Kamrul Hossain and Anisur Rahman also testified based on seized materials.

Ex-IGP admits guilt

On July 10, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun admitted responsibility for crimes committed during the uprising.

“The allegations of killings and mass murder brought against us during the July–August movement are true,” he told the tribunal.

“I acknowledge my guilt and wish to assist the court as a state witness to help uncover the truth.”

Under the leadership of Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, the three-member tribunal formally framed charges against Sheikh Hasina, Kamal, and Mamun on the same day, rejecting their petitions for acquittal.

The prosecution has filed five charges of crimes against humanity against the accused.

The formal charge documents span 8,747 pages, including 2,018 pages of references, 4,005 pages of seized materials and documentary evidence, and 2,724 pages listing victims.

The tribunal is expected to announce its next steps following the conclusion of the prosecution’s case.