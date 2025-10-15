5 more witnesses testify in 3 cases against Hasina, 46 others

Five new witnesses on Wednesday testified in three cases filed against 47 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, over irregularities in the allocation of plots in the Rajuk Purbachal New Town Project.

The witnesses are- Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) directors Tanjilur Rahman and Al Mamun Miah, typist Zakir Hossain, Kaliganj sub-registrars Mahmudur Rahman and Zajidur Rahman.

They testified at Dhaka Special Judge Court-5.

Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun after that adjourned the hearing till October 29.

The five first gave testimonies in the case against 12 including Sheikh Hasina.

They again testified in the case against 18, including Sheikh Hasina and Saima Wazed Putul.

Rajuk Director Al Mamun Miah and typist Zakir Hossain testified in the case against 17, including Sheikh Hasina and Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) public prosecutor Mir Ahammed Ali told BSS.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on July 31 framed charges in these three cases and issued arrest warrants against the accused. On the same day, the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 framed charges in the other three identical cases filed in this connection.

Earlier, on July 20, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib forwarded the matters to the trial courts, noting the accused failed to appear despite court orders.

On July 1, the court had ordered a gazette notification summoning 100 accused, including Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, and Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

The ACC lodged the six cases between January 12 and 14, 2025, and filed charge sheets on March 10.

According to case details, On January 14, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed a case against eight, including Sheikh Hasina, over a 10-katha Purbachal plot. A charge sheet was later submitted against 12.

On the same day, ACC Assistant Director SM Rashedul Hasan filed another case against 15, including Hasina and Joy; the charge sheet named 17.

On January 13, Salahuddin filed another case against 15, including Hasina, Rehana, Radwan Mujib, Tulip Siddiq, and Azmina Siddiq; the charge sheet named 17.

Another case filed that day accused 16, including Hasina, Tulip, and Azmina; the charge sheet named 18.

Yet another case was filed against Radwan Mujib and 15 others; the charge sheet named 18.

On January 12, ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya filed a case against 16, including Hasina and Saima Wazed Putul; the charge sheet named 18.