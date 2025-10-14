Asif Nazrul: Process to receive bail bonds online begins Wednesday

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Tuesday said the process of receiving bail bonds online will begin on a trial basis on Wednesday, allowing bail documents to reach prisons directly in a single click.



“After a person secures bail, there are reportedly 12 stages before release—often involving money and harassment. From tomorrow (Wednesday), we’re launching a pilot project. With just one click, the bail bond will instantly reach the respective jail,” he said.



The adviser revealed this while addressing as the chief guest at the "Attorney General’s Office Internship Program 2025" at the Supreme Court auditorium here.



With Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman in the chair, the function was also addressed by UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller, Norwegian Ambassador Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen and Swedish Ambassador Nicolas Linus Ragnar Weeks.

Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque delivered the address of welcome on the occasion.