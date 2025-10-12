Arguments begin in crimes against humanity case against Hasina, 2 others

Arguments have started in a case over the Crimes Against Humanity against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and another accused.

The hearing started on Sunday before the International Crimes Tribunal-1, led by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam began presenting arguments which are being broadcast live with the tribunal’s permission.

Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said the prosecution is presenting its arguments first to be followed by those of the state-appointed defense counsel.

The prosecution will then have an opportunity to counter the defense arguments before the case is kept pending for verdict.

The tribunal concluded the testimony and cross-examination of 54 witnesses over 28 working days on Wednesday.

On that day, state-appointed defence counsel Md Amir Hossain completed his third day of cross-examination of the case’s chief investigating officer, Md Alamgir, who was the 54th and final prosecution witness.

Alamgir had testified on September 30 for the third day, presenting various documents and evidence.

He told the tribunal that during the July movement, killings took place in 438 locations across 41 districts and lethal weapons were used in over 50 districts.

In his earlier testimonies, the investigator presented video footage and reports including one from Jamuna Television depicting the violence and killings during the July-August movement.

He also told the court that security forces fired about 305,000 rounds of ammunition on protesters during that period.

Testimonies from other witnesses also described widespread atrocities allegedly carried out across the country during the movement holding Hasina, Kamal and their associates responsible and demanding exemplary punishment.

The tribunal formally framed charges against Hasina, Kamal and Mamun on July 10.

The investigation report was submitted to the chief prosecutor on May 12 by the tribunal’s investigation agency naming 81 witnesses for the trial.