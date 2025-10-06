Chief prosecutor: Investigation reports on major abduction cases to be submitted this week

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Mohammad Tajul Islam has said that investigation reports on several high-profile abduction cases from the tenure of the previous Awami League government will be submitted within a week.

Speaking to journalists at the tribunal premises on Monday, Tajul Islam said: “I mentioned this yesterday (Sunday) as well. Many of these incidents will see developments soon—within this week. You will see it yourselves. We are not making any further comments on this matter today (Monday).”

Addressing concerns over delays in trial proceedings, the chief prosecutor said the submission of formal charges in various cases demonstrates steady progress.

“The necessary time for investigation has already passed. After receiving the reports, formal charges are being filed one after another. The formal process of trials has begun, and several cases are now in their final stages. The tribunal is on the right track to fulfil the nation’s expectations of bringing to justice those responsible for heinous killings, genocides, and crimes against humanity in Bangladesh,” he said.

“We hope the trials will be completed within the expected timeframe," he added.

When asked about the case involving Obaidul Quader, Tajul Islam replied: “As we have repeatedly stated, not everything can happen at once. The process will continue gradually. These cases are at a mature stage, and you will see the outcomes in due course. Everyone will have to face justice. No one will escape or be granted impunity—justice always takes its own course.”

Responding to a question about the status of investigations, Tajul Islam said: “There are many abduction cases. While not all are complete, investigation reports of the major ones will be submitted this week. Since these are complex cases, we are carefully examining every detail. You will receive the investigation reports within this week.”

When asked about the prime accused, Sheikh Hasina, he said only: “You will see the rest in due time.”