Monday, October 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Chief prosecutor: Investigation reports on major abduction cases to be submitted this week

Addressing concerns over delays in trial proceedings, the chief prosecutor said the submission of formal charges in various cases demonstrates steady progress

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 03:26 PM

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Mohammad Tajul Islam has said that investigation reports on several high-profile abduction cases from the tenure of the previous Awami League government will be submitted within a week.

Speaking to journalists at the tribunal premises on Monday, Tajul Islam said: “I mentioned this yesterday (Sunday) as well. Many of these incidents will see developments soon—within this week. You will see it yourselves. We are not making any further comments on this matter today (Monday).”

Addressing concerns over delays in trial proceedings, the chief prosecutor said the submission of formal charges in various cases demonstrates steady progress.

“The necessary time for investigation has already passed. After receiving the reports, formal charges are being filed one after another. The formal process of trials has begun, and several cases are now in their final stages. The tribunal is on the right track to fulfil the nation’s expectations of bringing to justice those responsible for heinous killings, genocides, and crimes against humanity in Bangladesh,” he said.

“We hope the trials will be completed within the expected timeframe," he added.

When asked about the case involving Obaidul Quader, Tajul Islam replied: “As we have repeatedly stated, not everything can happen at once. The process will continue gradually. These cases are at a mature stage, and you will see the outcomes in due course. Everyone will have to face justice. No one will escape or be granted impunity—justice always takes its own course.”

Responding to a question about the status of investigations, Tajul Islam said: “There are many abduction cases. While not all are complete, investigation reports of the major ones will be submitted this week. Since these are complex cases, we are carefully examining every detail. You will receive the investigation reports within this week.”

When asked about the prime accused, Sheikh Hasina, he said only: “You will see the rest in due time.”

Topics:

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
Read More

Chief prosecutor: Formal investigation into Awami League trial to begin soon

ICT accepts charges against Inu over 2024 mass uprising

ICT records testimonies of over 50+ witnesses in Hasina case

Nahid: Awami League should be brought under trial as a party

Rampura student shooting: Ex-DMP commissioner Habib, 4 others indicted

Testimony in Ashulia body burning case continues for 2nd day

Latest News

DMP bans rallies, processions around chief adviser's residence, Secretariat

Trump says White House to host UFC fight on his 80th birthday

Salahuddin: Calls for referendum on July charter aim to delay polls

Misri: Hasina’s stay in India a legal matter requiring bilateral engagement

Cop injured in road accident dies at DMCH

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x