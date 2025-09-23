ICT records testimonies of over 50 witnesses in Hasina, 3 others’ crimes against humanity case

Testimonies of over 50 witnesses have concluded at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in the crimes against humanity case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and three others in connection with the student-mass uprising in July–August last year.

The witnesses included father of martyr Abu Sayed, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and Daily Amar Desh Editor Dr Mahmudur Rahman testified before the International Crimes Tribunal-1(ICT-1), headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder.

The tribunal is set to hear testimony on Wednesday from the Special Investigating Officer (SIO), who will appear as the 52nd witness.

ICT Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said in a video message that the SIO had seized several phone conversations of the former prime minister, which will be played during his testimony, subject to tribunal approval.

The statement may be broadcast live on the tribunal's website and electronic media subject to tribunal approval.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam, prosecutors Mizanul Islam and Gazi SH Tamim moved the tribunal on behalf of the prosecution.



State appointed lawyer Amir Hossain stood for Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Lawyer Zayed Bin Amzad moved the tribunal for detained ex-IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

Ex-IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun gave testimony in the case before the tribunal as a state approver.

The tribunal-1 ordered to initiate the trial against the trio after framing charges against them on July 10. Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun filed a petition to the tribunal to be a state approver and the tribunal took it to cognizance.

Apart from this, Sheikh Hasina was accused in two more cases of crimes against humanity at the tribunal.

In one of the cases, Sheikh Hasina was accused of enforced disappearances during 15 years of her regime. The other case was filed against her for mass killing at the rally of the Hefajat-e-Islam at Shapla Chattar in the capital.



Complaints one after another were submitted at the tribunals for committing crimes against humanity during the July uprising.

The two tribunals are now conducting trials of the cases.