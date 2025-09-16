BNP leaders acquitted in October 28 rally clash case

In the case under the Explosives Act over the clash with police at the BNP’s grand rally on October 28, 2023, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and 67 others, including standing committee member Mirza Abbas, have been acquitted by the court.

Taking into account the final report submitted by the police, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sabbir Faiz issued the order on Tuesday.

Other notable accused in the case include:

Goyeshwar Chandra Roy – BNP standing committee member

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury – BNP leader

Altaf Hossain Chowdhury – BNP Vice Chairman, Air Vice Marshal (Retd.

Shahjahan Omar – former BNP leader and former Awami League MP, barrister

Zainul Abdin Farroque – BNP chairperson’s adviser

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi – Senior Joint Secretary, BNP

Mahbub Uddin Khokon – Joint Secretary, BNP, Barrister

Habib un Nabi Sohel – BNP leader

Rakibul Islam Bakul – BNP student affairs secretary

Nasir Uddin Asim – BNP leader

Nipon Roy Chowdhury – BNP leader

According to the case, on October 28, 2023, a grand rally was called in Dhaka as per BNP’s central program.

To disrupt the rally, Awami League called a counter-rally on the same day. On that day, when police and Awami League attacked BNP leaders and activists, a violent clash broke out between both sides. Many were injured on both sides during the incident.

Three days later, on October 31, a case was filed at Ramna Model Police Station under the Penal Code and Explosives Act by sub-inspector A. Auwal. After investigating the case and finding no truth to the allegations against BNP leaders and activists, the police submitted a final report on September 21, 2024, recommending the acquittal of the accused.