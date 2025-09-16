Tuesday, September 16, 2025

BNP leaders acquitted in October 28 rally clash case

  • Court acquits Mirza Fakhrul and 67 others in Explosives Act case
  • Police final report found no truth to allegations against BNP leaders
Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 08:45 PM

In the case under the Explosives Act over the clash with police at the BNP’s grand rally on October 28, 2023, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and 67 others, including standing committee member Mirza Abbas, have been acquitted by the court.

Taking into account the final report submitted by the police, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sabbir Faiz issued the order on Tuesday. 

Other notable accused in the case include:

  • Goyeshwar Chandra Roy – BNP standing committee member
  • Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury – BNP leader
  • Altaf Hossain Chowdhury – BNP Vice Chairman, Air Vice Marshal (Retd.
  • Shahjahan Omar – former BNP leader and former Awami League MP, barrister
  • Zainul Abdin Farroque – BNP chairperson’s adviser
  • Ruhul Kabir Rizvi – Senior Joint Secretary, BNP
  • Mahbub Uddin Khokon – Joint Secretary, BNP, Barrister
  • Habib un Nabi Sohel – BNP leader
  • Rakibul Islam Bakul – BNP student affairs secretary
  • Nasir Uddin Asim – BNP leader
  • Nipon Roy Chowdhury – BNP leader

According to the case, on October 28, 2023, a grand rally was called in Dhaka as per BNP’s central program.

To disrupt the rally, Awami League called a counter-rally on the same day. On that day, when police and Awami League attacked BNP leaders and activists, a violent clash broke out between both sides. Many were injured on both sides during the incident.

Three days later, on October 31, a case was filed at Ramna Model Police Station under the Penal Code and Explosives Act by sub-inspector A. Auwal. After investigating the case and finding no truth to the allegations against BNP leaders and activists, the police submitted a final report on September 21, 2024, recommending the acquittal of the accused.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirMirza AbbasBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
