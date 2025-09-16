Ex-police officials to face trial over Rampura student shooting

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Tuesday scheduled Thursday for framing charges against five individuals accused of killing two people and firing at a student who was left hanging from a building cornice during last year’s July-August mass upsurge in Rampura.

The three-member ICT-1 bench, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Majumder, set the date after hearing submissions from both prosecution and defence.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam sought the charges, while state-appointed lawyer Advocate Md Amir Hossain represented the absconding accused. Advocate Sarwar Jahan Nippon appeared for the arrested accused, former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chanchal Chandra Sarkar, seeking his acquittal.

Other accused include former dhaka metropolitan police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman, former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Khilgaon zone Md Rashedul Islam, former officer-in-charge (OC) of Rampura Thana Md Moshiur Rahman, and former sub-inspector Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan.

According to the case documents, student Amir Hossain fell amid a clash between two groups on July 19 while returning from Jumma prayers. Pursued by police into an under-construction building, Amir jumped from the third floor but was left hanging from a rod as police opened fire. A police official reportedly fired six rounds at his legs before leaving the scene.

Amir was later rescued by a local student and two doctors and taken to a nearby clinic before being shifted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). He survived the attack, while two others were killed during the incident.