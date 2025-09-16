Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ex-police officials to face trial over Rampura student shooting

The accused include former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and Rampura police station OC Md Moshiur Rahman

Amir Hossain fell amid a clash between two groups on July 19 while returning from Jumma prayers. Pursued by police into an under-construction building, Amir jumped from the third floor but was left hanging from a rod as police opened fire. A police official reportedly fired six rounds at his legs before leaving the scene. File photo
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 05:42 PM

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Tuesday scheduled Thursday for framing charges against five individuals accused of killing two people and firing at a student who was left hanging from a building cornice during last year’s July-August mass upsurge in Rampura.

The three-member ICT-1 bench, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Majumder, set the date after hearing submissions from both prosecution and defence.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam sought the charges, while state-appointed lawyer Advocate Md Amir Hossain represented the absconding accused. Advocate Sarwar Jahan Nippon appeared for the arrested accused, former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chanchal Chandra Sarkar, seeking his acquittal.

Other accused include former dhaka metropolitan police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman, former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Khilgaon zone Md Rashedul Islam, former officer-in-charge (OC) of Rampura Thana Md Moshiur Rahman, and former sub-inspector Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan.

According to the case documents, student Amir Hossain fell amid a clash between two groups on July 19 while returning from Jumma prayers. Pursued by police into an under-construction building, Amir jumped from the third floor but was left hanging from a rod as police opened fire. A police official reportedly fired six rounds at his legs before leaving the scene.

Amir was later rescued by a local student and two doctors and taken to a nearby clinic before being shifted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). He survived the attack, while two others were killed during the incident.

Topics:

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
Read More

Nahid Islam to testify against 3 including Hasina, Kamal

‘Hasina, others to face ICT arguments soon in crimes against humanity case’

DMP bans rallies around CJ residence, justice complex, SC, ICT

Tajul: Democracy won in Ducsu elections

Committee formed to expedite trials of crimes during July uprising

Prosecutor Tamim: Badruddin Umar was important witness against Hasina

Latest News

Chittagong Port hikes tariffs for first time in 4 decades

Bangladesh prioritizes climate finance in public expenditure planning

Khairul Haque’s bail petitions rejected in metropolitan court 

Arshadur Rouf appointed acting attorney general during Asaduzzaman’s foreign visit

Trump deploys National Guard to Memphis, vows Chicago next

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x