Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Death penalty for two in 2013 rape, murder of teen girl

The incident occured on July 28, 2013, in Hizla’s East Koralia and her body was dumped in a canal

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 03:30 PM

A Barisal court on Monday sentenced two men to death for raping and killing a teenage girl in Hizla upazila in 2013.

Judge Md Rakibul Islam of the Barisal Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict, also fining each convict Tk1 lakh.

The accused, Kabir Akon and Jabbar Bepari of East Koralia village, intercepted Khadiza on her way home on July 28, 2013, raped her, and later dumped her body in a canal.

Following the incident, Khadiza’s maternal uncle Moktar Hossain filed a case.

Police later recovered her body from the canal.

Topics:

RapeBarisalsentenced to death
Read More

20 injured in Chhatra Dal-Shibir clash over dominance in Barisal

300,000 in Barisal without electricity for 5 days amid submarine cable damage

32-year-old to die over rape, murder of seven-year-old in Cox's Bazar

Case filed against Mohiuddin Roni over hospital protest clash

Interns’ strike at SBMCH enters day 2

Tense standoff at Barisal SBMCH: Protests halt treatment for 3hrs

Latest News

No Pakistan handshake aligned with government, says India captain

Rucsu election campaign begins Monday

Traffic disrupted as Titumir College students stage protest in Mohakhali

Sakhawat urges global buyer brands to ensure fair prices of Bangladesh products

Industrial owners' delegation meets Jamaat ameer

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x