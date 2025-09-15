Death penalty for two in 2013 rape, murder of teen girl

A Barisal court on Monday sentenced two men to death for raping and killing a teenage girl in Hizla upazila in 2013.

Judge Md Rakibul Islam of the Barisal Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict, also fining each convict Tk1 lakh.

The accused, Kabir Akon and Jabbar Bepari of East Koralia village, intercepted Khadiza on her way home on July 28, 2013, raped her, and later dumped her body in a canal.

Following the incident, Khadiza’s maternal uncle Moktar Hossain filed a case.

Police later recovered her body from the canal.