Saturday, September 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

11 sent to jail over flash procession at Banglamotor

Awami League, Chhatra League men along with its affiliated bodies, held a flash procession in front of Rupayan Tower at Banglamotor on Friday

A Dhaka court rejected bail petitions of 11 people and sent them to jail for holding a procession in favour of Chhatra League and Awami League in Banglamotor. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 07:44 PM

A Dhaka court on Saturday rejected the bail petitions of 11 people and sent them to jail in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act for holding a flash procession in favor of the banned Awami League and Chhatra League in Dhaka’s Banglamotor.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithi passed the order on Saturday.

The accused include Abir Hossain alias Saddam Molla, 27, president of Elias Ahmed Chowdhury College Chhatra League; Nadim Talukder, 19, Md Shukkur Hawlader, 25; Md Nazmul, 19; Md Juel, 30; Md Rana, 19; Shihab Munshi, 25; Md Mizanur Rahman, 45; Md Nabed Ahmed Nab, 24; Sanjib Islam; and Md Roman Mia, 32, said said Sub-Inspector Zinnat Ali of Police Prosecution Department of the court.

Police said the accused, along with 40–50 unidentified members of the banned organizations, held a procession on Friday, chanting anti-government slogans, carrying banners, and demanding withdrawal of the ban. Upon noticing police presence, they attempted to flee. A case was subsequently filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

During interrogation, the accused provided their personal details, party positions, and information about other participants. Police said primary investigation has found evidence against them, and verification of identities is ongoing. Separate remand may be sought later for four of the accused.

Topics:

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL)Awami League (AL)
Read More

Awami League flash procession at Tejgaon: 7 put on remand, one sent to jail

Hasina accused of ordering assassination attempt on Bobby Hajjaj

8 Awami League leaders, activists, including ex-MP arrested by DB

Awami League hold flash processions in Dhaka despite ban

DB arrests 8 Awami League leaders over Dhanmondi flash rally

Cizar moves HC to reinstate candidacy, postpone Ducsu polls

Latest News

Akram tells Pakistan, India to forget noise and 'enjoy' Asia Cup clash

Farida warns of indiscriminate use of antibiotics in livestock

Chinese Embassy introduces new visa application guidelines

Mohammedan, Kings drawn in same Federation Cup group

Additional IGP Rezaul Karim joins as ATU chief

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x