11 sent to jail over flash procession at Banglamotor

A Dhaka court on Saturday rejected the bail petitions of 11 people and sent them to jail in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act for holding a flash procession in favor of the banned Awami League and Chhatra League in Dhaka’s Banglamotor.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithi passed the order on Saturday.

The accused include Abir Hossain alias Saddam Molla, 27, president of Elias Ahmed Chowdhury College Chhatra League; Nadim Talukder, 19, Md Shukkur Hawlader, 25; Md Nazmul, 19; Md Juel, 30; Md Rana, 19; Shihab Munshi, 25; Md Mizanur Rahman, 45; Md Nabed Ahmed Nab, 24; Sanjib Islam; and Md Roman Mia, 32, said said Sub-Inspector Zinnat Ali of Police Prosecution Department of the court.

Police said the accused, along with 40–50 unidentified members of the banned organizations, held a procession on Friday, chanting anti-government slogans, carrying banners, and demanding withdrawal of the ban. Upon noticing police presence, they attempted to flee. A case was subsequently filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

During interrogation, the accused provided their personal details, party positions, and information about other participants. Police said primary investigation has found evidence against them, and verification of identities is ongoing. Separate remand may be sought later for four of the accused.