Prosecutor Tamim: Badruddin Umar was important witness against Hasina

ICT Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said that prominent writer, researcher, leftist intellectual Badruddin Umar, who passed away on Sunday, was an important witness against the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case of crime against humanity committed during the 2024 July Uprising at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

"He could not give his deposition after coming to the tribunal, but had given testimony to the investigation officer," ICT Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim told newsmen.

"In accordance with section 19 (2) of the ICT Act, the tribunal can take the deposition into cognizance as he died after giving deposition to the investigation officer upon a petition of the prosecution," he said.



"The chief prosecution of the tribunal will decide whether the prosecution will file an appeal or not in this connection," he continued.



Badruddin Umar, also president of Jatiya Mukti Council, passed away while undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital at 10:05am on Sunday at the age of 94.

He had old-age complications, said Jatiya Mukti Council Secretary Faiezul Hakim said in a statement.

Foyzul said he was admitted to the hospital on July 22 with shortness of breath and low blood pressure. After receiving treatment for 10 days, he was discharged last week, he added.

Badruddin Umar was born on December 20, 1931, in Bardhaman of India. His father, Abul Hashim, was a Muslim nationalist politician of the sub-continent.

His writings on the nationalist movement in Bangladesh, religion, and politics left an immense impact on the liberation of Bangladesh. Some of his famous works include Samprodayikota, 1966, Sangskritir Sangkat,1967, and Sangskritik Samprodayikota, 1969.

A longtime Marxist thinker, Badruddin Umar debuted his career as a part-time lecturer at Dhaka University. Then he founded the Department of Sociology at Rajshahi University.

He was the president of the Bangladesh Krishok Federation and served as central coordinator of the Gonotantrik Biplobi Jote.

He was once a member of the central committee of the Purba Banglar Communist Party.

In 2003, Badruddin established the Jatiya Mukti Council, where he served as president until his death.