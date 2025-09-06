Saturday, September 06, 2025

Awami League flash procession at Tejgaon: 7 put on remand, one sent to jail

Earlier, on Friday, leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated organizations held a flash procession at Tejgaon

Awami League leaders and activists held a rally in the capital on Friday. Photo: Facebook/Bangladesh Awami League
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 07:46 PM

A Dhaka court has placed seven individuals arrested over the banned Awami League flash procession in Dhaka’s Tejgaon area on a four-day remand on Saturday, while another accused was sent to jail

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Monirul Islam issued the order after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence.

The seven individuals sent on remand are Ziaur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abdur Rahman, Foyem Talukdar, Md Firoz Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Hriday, and Omar Faruk. Ridwan Rafi, a juvenile, was sent to jail, said Prosecution lawyer Rezaul Haque confirmed the information.

During the hearing, Tejgaon Industrial Area police sub-inspector Md Abu Isa appeared in court with the accused and applied for a seven-day remand. Prosecution lawyer Rezaul Haque argued in favor of the remand, while defence lawyers sought bail and requested cancellation of the remand. After hearing both sides, the magistrate approved a four-day remand for seven accused and ordered Ridwan to be sent to jail, he added.

The arrests followed a flash procession staged by leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organizations on Friday at Tejgaon.

According to case details, after Jumma prayers, the accused held the procession in front of Rahim Metal Mosque, raising slogans against the state and government and allegedly inciting terrorism. Police subsequently filed a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Tejgaon Industrial Area police station.

 

Topics:

TejgaonAwami League (AL)
