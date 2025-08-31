Mirza Fakhrul granted exemption from case over obstructing police duties

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been granted exemption from a Ramna Model police station case filed in 2013 over allegations of obstructing police duties and attempted murder.

On Sunday, following a hearing, the court of Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain issued the order.

Fakhrul’s lawyer Syed Zainal Abedin Mezbah confirmed the information, saying that the case was initially filed on March 2, 2013 by Ramna police against 28 individuals, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

In the same year, the investigating officer submitted a charge sheet against 21 individuals, including Fakhrul.

Subsequently, Fakhrul’s legal team approached the High Court challenging the allegations in the case.

The High Court partially annulled the charges against Fakhrul and acting on that directive, the court granted him exemption from the case.

However, proceedings against the other accused individuals will continue.