Ducsu VP candidate Jalal lands in jail in attempted murder case

A Dhaka court has sent Dhaka University (DU) Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) independent vice president (VP) candidate Jalal Ahmed to jail over an attempted murder case filed with Shahbagh police station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Minhajur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday.

Shahbagh police station investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Md Asadul Islam, had submitted the detention request.

The defence lawyer applied for bail, which the state opposed.

Jalal Ahmed, 32, studied at DU in the 2013-2014 session. The victim, Md Robiul Haque, studied in the 2018-2019 session. Both shared Room 462 at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall. Being a senior, Jalal allegedly frequently assaulted Robiul inside the hall and issued threats.

Around midnight on Wednesday, Robiul was asleep in his room. At about 12:30am, Jalal entered, switched on the light, dragged a chair noisily, and woke him. When Robiul asked him to lower the noise as he planned to visit the library the next morning, Jalal became enraged, leading to an argument.

At one point, Jalal allegedly struck Robiul on the head with a wooden chair, intending to kill him. Robiul sustained a head injury, after which Jalal attacked him again with an old tube light, hitting his left chest and causing serious injuries. Other students rescued Robiul and rushed him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where he is now undergoing treatment.

During interrogation, Jalal reportedly admitted to the incident, though his address is still being verified. Authorities cautioned that, given the gravity and sensational nature of the case, granting him bail during the investigation could enable him to abscond and compromise the probe. The court therefore ordered that he remain in custody until the investigation is completed and his address is confirmed.

Jalal had already been expelled from the university hall following the stabbing incident. Immediately after the attack, the university administration handed him over to Shahbagh police station. Later, on Wednesday, the DU administration filed an attempted murder case against him.