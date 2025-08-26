Tuesday, August 26, 2025

SC to hear review petitions on caretaker government restatement Wednesday

Eight amicus curiae had earlier given opinions on the system, with five supporting the caretaker government and three proposing reforms or opposing it.

File image of Supreme Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Aug 2025, 04:42 PM

The Appellate Division will hear four review petitions on Wednesday filed by political parties and six individuals seeking reconsideration of the verdict that annulled the caretaker government system.

The order was passed on Tuesday by a seven-member bench led by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed. Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir represented the petitioners, while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman appeared for the state.

The caretaker government system was introduced through the 13th amendment in 1996. The amendment’s validity was challenged, and in 2011, the Appellate Division declared it unconstitutional, while allowing the 10th and 11th parliamentary elections to be held under a caretaker government. The court had also allowed parliamentary consensus in appointing the chief advisor.

Petitioner Abdul Mannan Khan said at the time that Appellate Division’s order would “strengthen democracy and ensure greater judicial independence.” Lawyer M.I. Faruqui added, “This verdict helps protect the Constitution. The caretaker government system is essentially another form of military rule.”

At that time, amicus curiae late Dr M Zahir welcomed the decision, noting that it “keeps judges away from the caretaker process” while allowing parliament to amend the law to ensure this.

Recent review petitions were filed by Sujan secretary Badilul Alam Majumdar and others August 25, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on October 16 last year, and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on October 23.

