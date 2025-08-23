Saturday, August 23, 2025

Mytv chairman sent to jail as bail plea denied in murder case

Nasir is listed as 22nd accused in the case while his son, youtuber Tawhid Afridi, is 11th

Md Nasir Uddin, chairman of private TV channel MyTV on court premises. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 06:41 PM

 pleaDhaka, August 23 – A Dhaka court on Saturday rejected the bail petition of Mytv chairman Nasir Uddin and sent him to jail in connection with the killing of Md Asadul Haque Babu during the July Movement, in a case filed with Jatrabari police station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rakibul Hasan passed the order. Earlier, the investigation officer of the case, CID Police Inspector Khan Md Erfan, sought to keep Nasir in jail after his seven-day remand ended. The defence lawyer had filed a bail petition, which was opposed by the state counsel.

Nasir was arrested on Sunday from Gulshan, Dhaka, and the court had granted a seven-day remand against him the following day.

According to case documents, on August 5 last year, Asadul took part in a protest under Jatrabari police station. Around 2:30pm, bullets fired by the accused struck him in the chest and right side. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On August 30 last year, Asadul’s father, Zainal Abedin, filed a murder case with Jatrabari police. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 25 others were named as accused. Nasir Uddin is listed as the 22nd accused, while his son, youtuber Tawhid Afridi, is the 11th.

