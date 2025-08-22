Friday, August 22, 2025

SC to hear review plea over CG system on August 26

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir requested the hearing on behalf of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami

File image of Supreme Court. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 12:54 AM

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday set August 26 for holding a hearing on review petitions pleading for restoration of the 13th amendment to the constitution and reinstatement of the poll-time non-party caretaker government (CG) system.

A six-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed set the date as Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, counsel for Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, mentioned the matter before the court.

"I had mentioned the matter so that the court holds a hearing in the case soon. The apex court has set August 26 for the hearing and the attorney general has already been informed. All the parties will be informed so that they can take preparations for the hearing," Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir said.

A total of four pleas were filed in this regard. One was filed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, one by Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, one by five noted citizens, including secretary of rights organization Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, Badiul Alam Majumdar and another was filed by another person. All the pleas are scheduled to be heard concurrently.

The High Court on December 17, 2024, declared the scrapping of the caretaker government system in the constitution as illegal.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, after pronouncing the judgment, told the journalists that the High Court has declared the scraping of the caretaker government provision in the constitution as illegal and from now on the caretaker system is part of the constitution.

