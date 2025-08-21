Ashulia killings: Accused cop seeks to testify as state approver

A police officer accused in the case filed over the burning of six bodies in Ashulia has filed a petition to testify as a state approver before the International Crimes Tribunal.

The police member named Sheikh Afzalul Haque is an accused in the case and a former sub-inspector of Ashulia police station.

On Thursday, he made the application before the three-member International Crimes Tribunal-2, led by Chairman Justice Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, the tribunal ordered the commencement of a trial against 16 individuals, including former MP Saiful. At the same time, arrest warrants have been issued for eight absconding accused in the much-discussed case.

Prosecutor Mizanul Islam and Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim conducted the hearing on charge framing at the tribunal. They were accompanied by Prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud, Faruk Ahmed, Saimum Reza Talukder, and Abdus Sattar Palowan.

Earlier in the morning, police produced the accused in the case at the tribunal in a prison van from jail. They are: former additional superintendent of police (Crime and Ops) of Dhaka district Md Abdullahil Kafi, former additional superintendent of police (Savar Circle) of Dhaka district police Md Shahidul Islam, inspector Arafat Hossain, SI Malek, SI Arafat Uddin, ASI Kamrul Hasan, Abzal Hossain, and constable Mukul.

On July 28, two lawyers were appointed at government expense to represent the absconding accused in the case.

On July 2, the prosecution formally submitted charges against 16 individuals to the tribunal. After accepting the charge, arrest warrants were issued against the eight absconding accused.

Later, the tribunal instructed that public notices be published in newspapers for the arrest and production of the eight absconding accused before the tribunal. Tribunal-2 passed this order on July 16.

On August 5, 2024, six youths lost their lives in police firing in Ashulia. Their bodies were then placed in a police van and set on fire. During the brutal incident, one of them was still alive. However, he was not spared either. Petrol was poured over him, and he was burned alive.

Following the incident, on September 11, a case was filed with the International Crimes Tribunal, bringing charges of crimes against humanity.