Cocktail blast case: Fakhrul, Abbas, 65 others exempted

A Dhaka court has exempted Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, and 65 others in a case filed with Ramna Model police station in the capital over a cocktail explosion.

On Thursday, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib accepted the final report and issued the order.

Additional Public Prosecutor Md Rafiqul Islam Khan confirmed the matter to the concerned court.

Notable figures who were exempted include BNP Standing Committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairmen Shamsuzzaman Dudu and Barkat Ullah Bulu, former home minister Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Joint Secretary General Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Zainul Abedin Farroque, BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, and International Affairs Secretary Barrister Nasir Uddin, among others.

According to the case statement, on October 28, 2023, BNP leaders and activists from different parts of the country gathered in the Ramna police station area centring the party’s pre-announced grand rally in the capital. At that time, they caused damage to vehicles and obstructed police duties.

On October 31 of the same year, Sub-Inspector Awal of Ramna police station filed the case, naming 55 individuals including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

On October 21, 2024, the investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Mamun Hasan, submitted two separate final reports to the court. The reports sought exemption for 65 individuals, including Mirza Fakhrul.

Later, on December 18 of the same year, Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court accepted one of the final reports and exempted them. At the same time, the final report under the Explosives Act was transferred to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court.