Thursday, August 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Cocktail blast case: Fakhrul, Abbas, 65 others exempted

According to case statement, on October 28, 2023, BNP leaders and activists caused damage to vehicles and obstructed police duties in Ramna

Collage photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 02:22 PM

A Dhaka court has exempted Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, and 65 others in a case filed with Ramna Model police station in the capital over a cocktail explosion.

On Thursday, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib accepted the final report and issued the order.

Additional Public Prosecutor Md Rafiqul Islam Khan confirmed the matter to the concerned court.

Notable figures who were exempted include BNP Standing Committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairmen Shamsuzzaman Dudu and Barkat Ullah Bulu, former home minister Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Joint Secretary General Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Zainul Abedin Farroque, BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, and International Affairs Secretary Barrister Nasir Uddin, among others.

According to the case statement, on October 28, 2023, BNP leaders and activists from different parts of the country gathered in the Ramna police station area centring the party’s pre-announced grand rally in the capital. At that time, they caused damage to vehicles and obstructed police duties.

On October 31 of the same year, Sub-Inspector Awal of Ramna police station filed the case, naming 55 individuals including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

On October 21, 2024, the investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Mamun Hasan, submitted two separate final reports to the court. The reports sought exemption for 65 individuals, including Mirza Fakhrul.

Later, on December 18 of the same year, Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court accepted one of the final reports and exempted them. At the same time, the final report under the Explosives Act was transferred to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court.

Topics:

Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirMirza AbbasBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
Read More

BNP, IRI discuss upcoming election, reforms

BNP's Salam Azad criticizes Awami League, recalls Ziaur Rahman’s contributions

Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital after returning to Dhaka

Tarique: Elections only way to restore political rights, resist fascism

Hasina among 98 people sued an attempted murder case

Fakhrul: BNP against PR system

Latest News

Feni University students block highway over campus demand

Burning bodies at Ashulia: 16 people indicted

1727 arrested in nationwide operations in 24hrs

BNP, IRI discuss upcoming election, reforms

August 21 grenade attack: SC verdict on Tarique, Babar acquittal appeal Sept 4

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x