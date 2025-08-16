Rickshaw puller jailed over attempted murder after Dhanmondi 32 tribute

Rickshaw puller Azizur Rahman, who was beaten by a mob while laying flowers at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka, has been sent to jail over an attempted murder case linked to the "July Movement."

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ishrat Jahan Jennifer issued the order on Saturday after Azizur was produced in court by investigating officer Sub-inspector Mohammad Touhidur Rahman of Dhanmondi Police Station, who sought his detention. The court granted the request, said Defense lawyer Farzana Yasmin Rakhi.

Azizur was attacked by a mob on Friday while paying tribute. He later told reporters, “I’m not affiliated with any political party. I just love Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and that’s why I came here. I didn’t come to support Awami League or Sheikh Hasina. I brought flowers bought with my hard-earned money.”

According to the police remand plea, witness statements and initial evidence suggest Azizur’s involvement in the incident under investigation. The document also noted that he sustained minor injuries during the scuffle at Dhanmondi 32, which led to his apprehension.

The case stems from an incident on August 4 last year during the July Movement, when Md Ariful Islam was marching from New Market to Science Lab. The accused allegedly fired bullets and hurled petrol and crude bombs, injuring Ariful with a bullet in his back. He later recovered after two months of treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Ariful filed an attempted murder case at Dhanmondi Police Station on April 2 this year.