ID required for entry into Supreme Court

The directive was issued by HC registrar Habibur Rahman on Monday

File image of Supreme Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Aug 2025, 04:41 PM

To enhance security within the court premises, the Supreme Court administration has issued a directive requiring all individuals to carry their identification while entering the Supreme Court.

The instruction was announced in a notice signed by Mohammad Habibur Rahman Siddiquee, registrar of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, on Monday.

The notice states: “In accordance with the above-mentioned directive, it is hereby informed for public awareness that, in order to ensure the security of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, all lawyers, lawyer’s assistants, litigants and Supreme Court officials and employees are requested to carry their respective identification documents while entering the premises.”

“For security reasons, all individuals are also requested to present their NID card, passport or official identification upon request by the law enforcement personnel on duty,” the notice added.

