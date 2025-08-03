‘No autocrat like Sheikh Hasina born before’

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman has said no autocrat like Sheikh Hasina has ever been born before.

He called the ousted prime minister “the world’s greatest lying autocrat” during the opening session of a crimes against humanity case centring the anti-discrimination student movement on Sunday.

The remark came as the International Crimes Tribunal-1 began hearing opening statements against three accused- Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The trial formally began at International Crimes Tribunal-1, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumder and comprising two other members—Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam began presenting the prosecution’s opening statement.

The tribunal proceedings are being broadcast live through its official Facebook page.

Before the formal proceedings began, the attorney general made a brief statement in front of the tribunal, saying: “Today is a historic day. In the history of the world, no autocrat like Sheikh Hasina has ever been born. She is the greatest lying autocrat in the world. If any autocrat wants to do a PhD in lies, they must learn from Sheikh Hasina. If all the autocratic rulers of the world were to form an association, Sheikh Hasina would be its president. In the interest of Bangladesh’s future, in the interest of future generations, we demand the highest punishment for the autocrat and her associates.”

He also presented before the tribunal the consequences faced by various autocrats across the world.

Earlier, July 7 had been fixed for the tribunal to deliver an order regarding the formal framing of charges against the three accused. In that hearing, state-appointed lawyer Md Amir Hossain sought the discharge of Hasina and Asaduzzaman.

However, on July 10, the tribunal framed charges against them, rejecting the discharge plea.

Among the accused, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was arrested and is currently in prison.

Hasina and Asaduzzaman are absconding and are being represented by state-appointed lawyer.