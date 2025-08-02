Testimony against Sheikh Hasina’s crimes against humanity case begins Sunday

The prosecution will deliver its opening statement and testimonies in the case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others on charges of crimes against humanity committed during the July Mass-uprising 2024 will begin on Sunday.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has also scheduled the testimony of the first witness for the same day and approved a live broadcast of the court’s proceedings.

‘The opening statement of the case will be presented on Sunday. . It will be broadcast live, subject to the court's permission. The first testimony will also begin at the same time,” Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim told on Saturday.

In this connection, the ICT in Dhaka will begin formal hearings involving case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, who are now facing war crime charges.

The tribunal earlier accepted a petition from former IGP of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun to testify as a state witness under the condition that he will fully disclose all truths.

During a previous hearing, Mamun admitted responsibility for mass killings during the protests and offered to assist the court by revealing key details surrounding the alleged atrocities.

On July 10, the tribunal indicted all three defendants rejecting appeals for dismissal of the charge against them and ordered to proceed with the trial process.

Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan remain fugitives while Al-Mamun remains in the custody.

State-appointed defense lawyer Amir Hossain is representing the two absconding defendants. Mamun is represented by attorney Zayed Bin Amzad.

The tribunal’s chief prosecutor, Muhammad Tajul Islam, led the prosecution team during indictment hearings, which were broadcast.