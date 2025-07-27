Sunday, July 27, 2025

SC upholds HC order scraping defamation case against Yunus

Defamation case against Dr Yunus, the then managing director of Grameen Bank, was filed with Mymensingh court in 2010

Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 03:49 PM

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld the High Court order that had dismissed the defamation case filed against Chief Adviser Dr Yunus in Mymensingh.

The three-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury passed the order after rejecting the leave-to-appeal petition filed by the High Court.

The defamation case against Dr Yunus, the then managing director of Grameen Bank, was filed with Mymensingh court in 2010.

In 2011, Dr Yunus filed a petition with the High Court seeking cancellation of the case.

On October 24, last year, the High Court scrapped the case activities.

On July 2, the High Court published the full text of the verdict. The state counsel filed a leave-to-appeal petition.

Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque stood for the state while Advocate Taufiq Hossain stood for Dr Yunus.

Nazrul Islam Chunnu, member of Mymensingh District Bar Association filed the case against Dr Yunus in 2011 with Mymensingh court.

According to the case statement, in 2007, Dr Yunus during an interview said that “Bangladeshi politicians engage in politics for money, not for public interest."

