Ex-chief justice Khairul Haque jailed in July uprising murder case

A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered the imprisonment of former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque in connection with the murder of teenager Abdul Kaiyum Ahad, who was shot dead during last year’s July uprising in Dhaka’s Jatrabari area.

The order was issued by Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah following a hearing held on Thursday night, according to court sources.

Earlier in the evening, around 7:45pm, Jatrabari police station Inspector Khaled Hasan, who is investigating the case, brought Khairul to court and submitted a petition seeking his detention. The former chief justice was presented before the court under tight police security at approximately 8:15pm.

The prosecution’s petition alleged that Abdul Kaiyum, son of plaintiff Md Alauddin, was shot in the face and chest by the accused during a protest and collapsed near the Kajla police box. Several other protesters were also killed in the incident.

It further claimed that Khairul, during his time as chief justice from May 1, 2011, committed criminal breach of trust and acts of sedition by misusing his judicial authority, delivering allegedly forged and fraudulent verdicts.

The petition also mentioned that multiple cases against him remain pending in various police stations, including in Narayanganj.

Citing concerns that Khairul might use his previous influence to disrupt the ongoing investigation, the prosecution requested that he be held in custody until the trial is complete. The court granted the plea. No defence lawyer appeared on Khairul’s behalf during the hearing.

News of his court appearance triggered protests outside the courtroom. Several pro-BNP lawyers and citizens gathered at the premises, chanting slogans and expressing anger toward the former top judge.

Earlier in the day, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Khairul from his Dhanmondi residence.

According to the case documents, Abdul Kaiyum Ahad was fatally shot on July 18, 2024, during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in front of the Kajla police box in Jatrabari. Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Jatrabari police station, allegedly fired multiple shots into both of the boy’s legs, causing his death on the spot.

Following the killing, Abdul Kaiyum’s father, Alauddin, filed a murder case with the Jatrabari police station. The case named 467 individuals and between 1,000 and 2,000 unidentified persons as accused.

ABM Khairul Haque served as the country’s 19th chief justice, taking office in 2010. He retired the following year upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 67.

During his time in the Appellate Division, he delivered the landmark verdict abolishing the caretaker government system.

While serving in the High Court Division, he ruled in the Bangabandhu assassination case and the case concerning the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.

He also delivered judgments in several high-profile cases, including river protection around Dhaka and disputes over the proclamation of independence.

In 2013, he was appointed chairman of the Law Commission for a three-year term. He was subsequently reappointed to the post several times.

After the Awami League government was ousted on August 5 last year, he resigned from the commission on August 13.